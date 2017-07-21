Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES AND APPOINTMENTS IN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

July 21, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES AND APPOINTMENTS IN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

In order to accelerate the execution of Group's updated strategy on capturing organic growth opportunities, improving profitability, lightening balance sheet and especially to improve operational performance by capturing group-wide synergies, following changes are made to the Executive Committee. Changes are effective immediately.

Lars Ollberg has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Ollberg is in charge of Group's businesses and distribution, except North America, Russia, Japan and the Hooks, which report directly to CEO Jussi Ristimäki.

There are also other changes in responsibility areas of some other Executive Committee members. Accordingly the members of the Executive Committee and their responsibilities are as follows:

Jussi Ristimäki, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chairman of the Executive CommitteeOlli Aho, Company Counsel and Investor RelationsStanislas de Castelnau, Head of Manufacturing Operations and Global supply chain development, Head of Hook business unitJan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)Tom Mackin, Head of Distribution and Brands in North AmericaArto Nygren, Head of Lure manufacturing, reporting to de CastelnauLars Ollberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Group's businesses and distribution, except North America, Russia, Japan and the Hooks.Victor Skvortsov, Head of Distribution in Russia, Belarus and KazakhstanCyrille Viellard, Market Intelligence and Business Development, reporting to Ollberg

Aku Valta will leave the Executive Committee and work as Senior Adviser to the Group in Australia.

Helsinki, July 21, 2017

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

