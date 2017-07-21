

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices decreased for the first time in seven months in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, dropped 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in May.



The price index of energy products declined 7.0 percent annually in June and those of other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies fell by 6.4 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying price index registered an increase of 7.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices slid 0.9 percent from May, when it dropped by 0.8 percent. It was the third month of decrease in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX