Global Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - $15 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Industrial Bulk Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.61 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing manufacturing sector propels the market and rising number of industries will have a greater demand.

Based on application the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages and others applications.

Depending on the product the market is segmented by intermediate bulk containers (IBC), jerry cans, pails, drums, plastic, fiber/paperboard, steel and other products.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector propels the market

3.1.2 Rising number of industries will have a greater demand

3.1.3 Recent technological developments in Industrial Bulk Packaging

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities



4 Industrial Bulk Packaging Market, By Application

4.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

4.3 Food & Beverages

4.4 Others Applications



5 Industrial Bulk Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Intermediate bulk containers (IBC)

5.2 Jerry Cans

5.3 Pails

5.4 Drums

5.5 Plastic

5.6 Fiber/Paperboard

5.6 Steel

5.7 Other Products



6 Industrial Bulk Packaging Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Cleveland Steel Container Corporation

Composite Containers LLC

Greif, Inc.

Hoover Container Solutions, Inc.

International Paper Company

Mauser Group B.V.

Menasha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zkrx8/global_industrial





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716