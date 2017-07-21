The "Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Greek Yogurt Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Europe dominates the global yogurt market as the consumers in the region are becoming increasingly aware of their health and the nutritional value of the food they eat. Yogurt has become an important part of many dietary plans as people have become more aware of its nutritional facts. Yogurt contains pro-biotic bacteria, which help in improving the digestive system and the immunity of human beings. Yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. Yogurt is suitable for children and elderly people who cannot produce lactase, the enzyme required to digest lactose.
Key vendors
- FAGE
- Danone
- General Mills
- Müller UK Ireland
Other prominent vendors
- KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy
- Ben Jerry's
- Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus
- EasiYo
- Ella's Kitchen
- Emmi Group
- Glenisk
- Hansells
- KRI KRI
- Lancashire Farm
- MEVGAL
- Nurture, Inc.
- OLYMPUS
- Optimel Euro Savings
- Rachel's Dairy
- Stapleton
- Tims Dairy
- Vivartia
- Yeo Valley
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
