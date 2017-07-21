The "Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Europe dominates the global yogurt market as the consumers in the region are becoming increasingly aware of their health and the nutritional value of the food they eat. Yogurt has become an important part of many dietary plans as people have become more aware of its nutritional facts. Yogurt contains pro-biotic bacteria, which help in improving the digestive system and the immunity of human beings. Yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. Yogurt is suitable for children and elderly people who cannot produce lactase, the enzyme required to digest lactose.

Key vendors

FAGE

Danone

General Mills

Müller UK Ireland

Other prominent vendors

KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy

Ben Jerry's

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus

EasiYo

Ella's Kitchen

Emmi Group

Glenisk

Hansells

KRI KRI

Lancashire Farm

MEVGAL

Nurture, Inc.

OLYMPUS

Optimel Euro Savings

Rachel's Dairy

Stapleton

Tims Dairy

Vivartia

Yeo Valley

