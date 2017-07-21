

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.39 billion, or $1.80 per share. This was higher than $1.32 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $10.08 billion. This was up from $9.99 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $1.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $10.08 Bln vs. $9.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $39.3 - $40.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX