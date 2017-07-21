

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On an unusually lean day after the start of the earnings season, no significant economic announcements are there on Friday, except the Baker Hughes North American rig count reports. All are looking back to the impact of the first six months of President Donald Trump. Traders are looking for cues from geopolitical developments around the globe. Initial trading direction from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower. Asian shares finished broadly down,while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 15 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 4 points.



U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Thursday. The Nasdaq inched up 4.96 points or 0.1 percent to 6,390.00, the Dow dipped 28.97 points or 0.1 percent to 21,611.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,473.45.



On the economic front, the Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American rig count was 1143, while U.S. rig count was 952.



In the corporate segment, Vodafone Group Plc confirmed its outlook for the 2018 financial year. First-quarter Group total revenue was 11.5 billion euros, down 3.3 percent, including a 4.2 percentage point negative impact from the de-consolidation of Vodafone Netherlands, and a 2.6 percentage point negative impact from foreign exchange rate movements. Group service revenue was 10.3 billion euros, up 2.2 percent on an organic basis.



Supervalu Inc. announced a 1-for-7 reverse split of its common stock, effective close of business on August 1, 2017. Beginning on August 2, 2017, the company's common stock will trade on the NYSE on a split-adjusted basis.



Asian stocks fell mostly down on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 6.88 points or 0.21 percent to 3,237.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 34.12 points or 0.13 percent down at 26,706.09.



Japanese shares edged lower. The Nikkei average slipped 44.84 points or 0.22 percent to 20,099.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,629.99.



Australian shares fell on the day, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 38.70 points or 0.67 percent to 5,722.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 34.50 points or 0.59 percent at 5,771.20.



European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 of France is up 0.55 points or 0.01 percent. The DAX of Germany is down 36.92 points or 0.30 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 8.27 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 6.67 points or 0.07 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 Index is slipping 0.33 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX