

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) released a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $2.42 billion, or $0.28 per share. This was down from $4.68 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $29.56 billion. This was down from $33.49 billion last year.



General Electric Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.42 Bln. vs. $4.68 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $29.56 Bln vs. $33.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.7%



