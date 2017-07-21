BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- Bobby Littrell, co-founder and CTO of Boston-based Vesper, is a finalist for CTO of the Year in the 2017 MassTLC Technology Leadership Awards, which the organization announced during a reception at Boston's Federal Reserve Building on July 19, 2017. Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations, as judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 14 categories. Winners will be announced September 14, 2017.

"Massachusetts is among the world's top regions engaged in creating whole new industries and markets while redefining existing ones," said Tom Hopcroft, president, MassTLC. "We produce visionary leaders and exciting, high-growth companies and startups that propel the state's economy. As a CTO of the Year finalist, Bobby Littrell exemplifies these qualities. Although his company is a startup, Vesper is ably competing in the multi-billion dollar market for the ultra-miniature MEMS microphones populating smart devices of all kinds, from smart speakers and wearables to smartphones and Internet of Things products."

"Bobby pioneered Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS microphones, the first MEMS microphones that are rugged enough to keep working if you boil them in oil, immerse them in Boston Harbor, or expose them to other harsh environmental conditions. Bobby also led the design team for the VM1010, the first ZeroPower Listening MEMS microphone for battery-powered devices," said Matt Crowely, CEO, Vesper. "We are delighted that Bobby has been named a finalist for the MassTLC awards."

