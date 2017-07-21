

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the fifth successive month in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.9 percent climb in May.



Domestic market producer prices grew 3.4 percent annually in June and prices on the foreign market went up by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent from May, when it gained up by 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX