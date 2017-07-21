New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Expansion of XingTea with 7 Eleven in the US

Ten of Xing's leading sku's in 23.5 oz cans expanding throughout 7 Eleven's Heartland Area in new distribution throughout the major division

XingTea® represents both margin enhancement for 7 Eleven and a healthier alternative for consumers versus other ready-to-drink tea brands

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company and owner of the brands Coco-Libre®, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop® Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood® Relaxation Drinks, today announced the new distribution of the Company's XingTea® brand of ready-to-drink teas throughout the Heartland Division of 7 Eleven, one of chain's largest divisions spanning more than 1,400 outlets throughout the Midwest.

A total of 10 different leading sku's of Xing® are expanding across 7-Eleven including Xing Green Tea with Ginseng, Xing Mango, and Xing Blueberry, winner of the North American tea competition over more than 250 brands, and silver medal winner in the most recent Global Tea competition. The brand will be expanding across the Heartland Division of 7 Eleven effective immediately. Selected flavors of XingTea have historically been distributed in some of 7 Eleven's western markets, but this new distribution represents a major expansion of the brand in the world's largest convenience store chain.

XingTea® is an award winning green tea sweetened with only pure cane sugar, and has less than half the calories of other major brands. Unlike competitors, XingTea® is all-natural with no artificial flavors or preservatives, no GMO's and no high fructose corn syrup. Terry Sperstad, Senior Vice President of National Accounts for New Age Beverages commented, "We are very excited to be expanding in 7 Eleven as the they look to improve margins with more premium high-margin brands versus other low-profit, pre-priced tea offerings. As a healthier alternative for consumers, with the additional benefit of healthier margins for 7 Eleven, we see this as an important first step of many more to come."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural tea and healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.us, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, New Age Beverages undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

Websites:

www.newagebev.us

www.newagehealth.us

www.mybucha.com

www.xingtea.com

www.cocolibre.com

www.aspenpure.com

www.drinkmarley.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation