BioCorRx Inc.: BioCorRx Announces First Addiction Treatment Center in South Florida to Implement the BioCorRx Program

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Hope Recovery and Wellness in West Palm Beach, Florida will implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program in their facility in Day/Night and IOP (intensive outpatient) setting. Hope Recovery and Wellness is the first center to implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program in this area of Florida. The BioCorRx Recovery Program combines a proprietary compounded naltrexone implant with a structured, proprietary counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid use disorder.

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director, stated, "We are very pleased to have partnered with Hope Recovery and Wellness, a treatment center that treats 300 patients a year in South Florida. This is the first center that we partnered with that will use our recovery program to treat patients in Day/Night and IOP setting. South Florida is a very large addiction treatment market and we look forward to helping many families there with our effective program. We look forward to seeing the results of our program in this treatment setting."

"At Hope Recovery and Wellness, the owner, staff and counselors each have a personal relationship with recovery and offer their unique support to their clients looking to overcome addiction." Nicole Aiello, Chief Operating Officer of Hope Recovery and Wellness, stated, "Every person who walks through the door is a unique individual and is never defined solely by their disease. At Hope Recovery and Wellness, hope is never lost and we are excited to offer this new program to our clients."

Individuals interested in the program can contact Hope Recovery and Wellness by visiting www.HopeTreatmentCenter.com or by calling 855-977-7647.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s). For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: BioCorRx Inc.