Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Long Island Iced Tea Continues its Expansion Spree; Announces Distribution Agreements for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

The New Zealand Opportunity

As per the Company's official press release, New Zealand has an estimated population of 4.5 million people and has a non-alcohol ready-to-drink (NARTD) tea market that has clocked CAGR growth of 3.5% in the period from 2011 to 2016, and is forecasted to reach US$7.4 million by 2021.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"We are excited to announce our international expansion into the Asia Pacific region. This region represents new markets for the Company on the doorstep of Asia, which represents 75% of global NARTD tea volume. Our new partnership with Stellare allows us to enter new geographic markets and continue growing our customer footprint for our flagship Long Island Iced Tea® brand as well as our newly distributed ALO Juice® brand."

Long Island Iced Tea® is an NARTD tea that will be available through Stellare in 500ml bottles. ALO Juice® is an NARTD functional beverage that will be available through Stellare in 500ml and 1.5L bottles. As per the press release, Stellare will commence sales and distribution in H2 2017.

International Expansion

Recently, Long Island Iced Tea has been expanding its presence aggressively around the globe. On June 08, 2017, Long Island Iced Tea announced new partnerships to distribute its beverages in Ecuador through Dinusa S.A. and in Costa Rica through Gaia Foods CRC S.A. With this announcement, Long Island Iced Tea® is now distributed across four countries in Central and South America.

On June 28, 2017, Long Island Iced Tea announced that it has secured placement of its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® in 156 Loblaws supermarkets across Canada. Loblaws is one of the largest supermarket chains in Canada and this is the largest international chain account agreement in the history of the Company.

Long Island Iced Tea is focusing on expanding its distribution across new geographies and announced in September 2016 its first distribution agreement in Canada with Unique Foods. According to Euromonitor, the ready-to-drink tea market in Canada is forecasted to expand by 4% annually over the next five years to reach C$626 million in sales by 2020.

On July 12, 2017, Long Island Iced Tea announced new and expanded partnerships in the New York Metro area with Target, Stew Leonard's, City Fresh Market, Cherry Valley Marketplace, and Fairway Market.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, Long Island Iced Tea's stock slightly climbed 0.24%, ending the trading session at $4.26. A total volume of 53.49 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 3.65% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock gained 2.16% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $36.76 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily