Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Hancock Holding Reported Q2 Results

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, Hancock's net interest income grew to $199.72 million from $164.97 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's net interest income (Tax-equivalent or TE) also rose to $208.28 million in Q2 FY17 from $171.17 million in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, non-interest income also increased to $67.49 million in Q2 FY17 from $63.69 million in the year ago comparable quarter.

The holding Company for Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank reported net income of $52.27 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17, compared to $46.91 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report net income of $0.68 per diluted share.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company's return on average assets was down to 0.79% from 0.82% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The return on average common equity came in at 7.52% in Q2 FY17 versus 7.76% reported in the year ago same period. The Company's efficiency ratio was 60.59% in Q2 FY17 compared to 62.14% in Q2 FY16. Net interest margin (TE) improved during Q2 FY17 to 3.43% from 3.25% in Q2 FY16. Average loan/deposit ratio also enhanced during Q2 FY17 to 87.76% from 85.80% in the year ago corresponding period.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 7.65% at June 30, 2017, compared to 7.81% as on June 30, 2016. During Q2 FY17, return on average tangible common equity was 10.69% versus 11.04% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Hancock's average loans balance at the end of Q2 FY17 was $18.37 billion compared to $16.06 billion at the end of Q2 FY16. Additionally, average earnings asset balance in Q2 FY17 was $24.34 billion, up from $21.15 billion in Q2 FY16. Total average deposits as on June 30, 2017, were $20.93 billion versus $18.72 billion recorded as on June 30, 2016. Moreover, average noninterest-bearing deposits also increased to $7.77 billion in Q2 FY17 from $7.08 billion in Q2 FY16.

The Company had total nonperforming assets of $347 million at June 30, 2017, up $20 million from March 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE, and other foreclosed assets was 1.88% at June 30, 2017, up 9 bps from March 31, 2017. The Company's provision for loan losses declined during the reported quarter to $14.95 million from $17.20 million in the year ago same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's exposure to energy industry totaled $1.2 billion, or 6.7% of total loans, as on June 30, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $46.70, slightly climbing 0.43% from its previous closing price of $46.50. A total volume of 1.00 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 614.05 thousand shares. Hancock's stock price skyrocketed 1.41% in the last three months, 4.24% in the past six months, and 67.93% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 8.35%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.60 and has a dividend yield of 2.06%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.96 billion.

