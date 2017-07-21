

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) said that it increased full-year 2017 reported and organic sales guidance and raised the low end of its full-year earnings guidance by 10 cents.



It now anticipate 2017 earnings per share to be between $7.00 and $7.10, up 8%-10%, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges. Previously, the company expected that 2017 earnings per share would be $6.90 to $7.10, up 7 percent to 10 percent, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges.



It also now expect full-year sales to be between $39.3 billion and $40.0 billion, up 2%-4% organic, compared to prior outlook of $38.6 billion - $39.5 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.09 per share and revenues of $39.43 billion for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We expect continued momentum in organic sales growth throughout 2017, supported by strong order rates and a growing backlog across many of our businesses,' said Darius Adamczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell.



