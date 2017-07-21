

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $639 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $631 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.83 billion. This was down from $3.85 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $639 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.5%



