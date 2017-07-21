

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $293.5 million, or $1.51 per share. This was higher than $255.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $0.93 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $293.5 Mln. vs. $255.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX