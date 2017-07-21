Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: UnitedHealth Group's Revenue Grew 7.7%; Adjusted EPS Soared 26%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=UNH, following the Company's reporting of its financial results on July 18, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017. The health care coverage giant surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on UNH. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=UNH

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, UnitedHealth Group's revenues of $50.5 billion grew 7.7% compared to $46.49 billion in Q2 2016. The Company stated that its withdrawals from ACA Individual markets combined with the ACA health insurance tax deferral, reduced consolidated reported quarter revenues by approximately $1.8 billion, and lowered the revenue growth rate by 4.5%. The Company's revenue numbers outperformed analysts' expectations of $50.03 billion.

During Q2 2017, UnitedHealth Group's earnings from operations grew 16.5% to $3.7 billion compared to $3.20 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group's common shareholders increased to $2.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, from $1.75 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the year ago corresponding period. Excluding non-recurring items, UnitedHealth Group's adjusted earnings per share grew 26% to $2.46 compared to $1.96 per share in Q2 2016. Earnings also came in above Wall Street's expectations of $2.38 per share.

UnitedHealthcare Results

The Company's UnitedHealthcare's Q2 2017 revenues of $40.8 billion advanced 8.6% on a y-o-y basis. UnitedHealthcare grew to serve 2.5 million more people on a y-o-y basis, including 195,000 in Q2 2017, across its employer-sponsored, Medicare, Medicaid, and international medical benefit offerings. The reported quarter earnings from operations for UnitedHealthcare advanced 13.9% to $2.2 billion, driven by strong, diversified revenue growth, and a modest improvement in operating margins.

During Q2 2017, UnitedHealthcare's Employer and Individual revenues came in at $13 billion, down $543 million on a y-o-y basis due to the effects of Individual market withdrawals and health insurance tax deferral. In the reported quarter, commercial risk-based group business grew by 70,000 people and fee-based programs decreased by 45,000 people.

In the reported quarter, UnitedHealthcare's Medicare and Retirement revenue surged 17.2% on a y-o-y basis to $16.7 billion. The Company served 8.7 million seniors with medical benefit products at quarter end, reflecting the growth of 935,000 people, or 12%, on a y-o-y basis. In Q2 2017, the business served 45,000 more seniors, including 35,000 people through Medicare Advantage.

In Q2 2017, UnitedHealthcare's Community and State revenues rose 11.1% on a y-o-y basis to $9.2 billion, reflecting strong membership growth with an increasing mix of individuals with greater health care needs. Community and State served 705,000 more people compared to the year ago same period, including 180,000 in Q2 2017.

Optum Results

Optum's Q2 2017 revenues advanced 9.9% to $22.7 billion, and operating margins improved 60 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 6.7%.The segment's reported quarter earnings from operations increased by double-digit percentage rates for all reporting segments, and overall earnings from operations grew 20.5% on a y-o-y basis to $1.5 billion.

During Q2 2017, OptumHealth's revenues surged 26% to $5.1 billion, driven by growth in care delivery as well as behavioral health services and health financial services. OptumHealth served approximately 89 million consumers, or 9 million more individuals, over the past year, while average revenue per consumer increased 13.3% on a y-o-y basis. OptumRx's revenues grew 5.15% on a y-o-y basis to $15.8 billion in the reported quarter. OptumRx fulfilled 322 million adjusted scripts in Q2 2017, reflecting an increase of 16 million scripts, or 5.2%, on a y-o-y basis.

Insurance Metrics

During Q2 2017, UnitedHealth Group's consolidated medical care ratio of 82.2% increased 20 basis points on a y-o-y basis as a 150 basis point increase from the health insurance tax deferral was offset by improved business mix, product performance, and favorable reserve development. Medical reserves developed favorably by $200 million in Q2 2017 compared to unfavorable development of $100 million in second quarter 2016. The Company's operating cost ratio of 14.6% was flat on a y-o-y basis.

UnitedHealth Group's day's claims payable of 50 days decreased one day on a y-o-y basis for Q2 2017 due to ACA Individual market withdrawals. The reported quarter's days sales outstanding rose one day on a y-o-y basis.

Financial Analysis

UnitedHealth Group's cash flows from operations were $2.2 billion in Q2 2017, up 29% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's annualized return on shareholders' equity increased 190 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 21.5% in the reported quarter, while debt-to-total capital ratio decreased 650 basis points to 41.3% at June 30, 2017.

At June 30, 2017, the Company had repurchased 6.4 million shares year-to-date for $1.045 billion, including 2.2 million shares in Q2 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, UnitedHealth's stock climbed 1.22%, ending the trading session at $191.50. A total volume of 3.08 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.88 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 11.64% in the last three months, 20.67% in the past six months, and 33.90% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 19.66% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.51 and has a dividend yield of 1.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $183.14 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily