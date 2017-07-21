Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - SAIC Awarded $621 Million US Central Command Task Order

Research Desk Line-up: International Business Machines Post Earnings Coverage

Details about the Task Order

The task order is worth around $621 million. It is a single-award contract, which has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and two one-year performance-based term periods. Work for the task order would be mainly performed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, CENTCOM Forward Headquarters (CFH) in Doha, Qatar, and in other international locations as and when required.

SAIC to Provide IT Support to the J6 Directorate

This task order has been awarded to SAIC under the GSA Alliant Government-wide Acquisition Contract vehicle. Under the order, SAIC is primarily required to provide information technology (IT) support services to the J6 Directorate - including network operations and maintenance; telephony, cable and communications infrastructure systems and server maintenance; helpdesk and desktop support; audio/visual and wireless technology; executive communications support; IT training; software and network engineering; defensive cyber operations; enterprise architecture; inventory management; knowledge management; and surge support.

SAIC's Long-Term Commitment to USCENTCOM

SAIC has had a long-standing relationship with USCENTCOM. The Company has provided mission-enabling services to USCENTCOM's J6 Directorate and the command for nearly a decade now. Mark Escobar, senior vice president and general manager of the National Security Customer Group announced that SAIC is delighted to continue its support to USCENTCOM for another seven years. He mentioned that the Company is dedicated to providing mission-critical IT services to the directorate's end users and looks forward to working closely with USCENTCOM to support the warfighters.

Brief About the USCENTCOM Mission

The USCENTCOM task is to direct and empower military operations and activities with allies and partners to enhance regional security and stability for taking care of long-term US interests. The J6 Directorate manages USCENTCOM's IT services. Its mission is to effectively and efficiently facilitate information sharing anytime, anywhere through a Joint and C4 Network-Centric Environment, which is flexible, redundant, reliable, secure, and most importantly protected.

About SAIC

SAIC is the leading technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It is redefining ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC has more than 15,000 employees who are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the US federal government. The Company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

Science Applications Intl.'s share price finished yesterday's trading session at $70.67, marginally declining 0.52%. A total volume of 147.06 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 16.91% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 19.67 and have a dividend yield of 1.75%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.08 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily