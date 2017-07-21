

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $488 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $316 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $7.46 billion. This was up from $7.16 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $488 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $7.46 Bln vs. $7.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



