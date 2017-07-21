

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) said it continues to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017. Given its slower than expected first half, the company is now planning for low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017.



Ian Cook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,'We are pleased with the progress of our 2012 Restructuring Program, and, as we have previously said, we continue to pursue additional savings opportunities, especially given the current challenging environment. In the second quarter, we identified additional opportunities under our Program that take us to the upper end of our previously disclosed cost and savings ranges.'



As a result, on a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates, the company is planning for a year of gross margin expansion and now expect a mid-single-digit earnings per share percentage decline on a dollar basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX