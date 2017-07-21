

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Friday, oil service provider Schlumberger Limited (SLB) said it has agreed to acquire a majority equity interest of 51 percent in Eurasia Drilling Company or EDC. Closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia.



On July 19, 2017, the company's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on October 13, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2017.



