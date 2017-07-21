More than 20% of Medtec China 2017 are debut suppliers; a continuous stream of branded buyers registered to the show

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec China 2017 will take place 20-22 September 2017 at Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Center. This year's show will gather more than 300 exhibitors from 23 regions and countries throughout the world, of which there are 50 companies originating from both China and abroad are participating for the first time in the show.

Further, 17 exhibitors from Germany, Singapore and Taiwan are joining through pavilions, bringing with them high-quality raw materials, large-scale manufacturing equipment, automation equipment, precision parts and processing technology, as well as 3D printing and other products and technical services. If you are also a supplier of medical materials, mechanical parts, electronics and electrical components, transmission and motion control equipment, processing and testing equipment, quality management equipment, 3D printing manufacturing technology and equipment, contract manufacturing, please Click here to join the leading medical device design and manufacturing event in China! The show is an optimal opportunity to boost your business via meeting thousands of medical equipment manufacturers and 10,000+ purchasing decision-makers within just three days.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537940/Medtec_Logo.jpg

German exhibitor delegation debuts at Medtec China; high-quality products promote development of the Medical Device industry

This year, a German pavilion is for the first time participating in Medtec China.Visitors can experience the high quality of German manufacturing and gain product design inspiration from various exhibits. For instance,INNOMATEC's testing equipment, FOBA's laser printing label technology, IMSTec GmbH's automation equipment, INDEX-Werke's machine tools and 3D printing laser system, Anti-Germ International's industrial cleaning agents and disinfectants, Carl Haas's metal materials and WIBU-Systems' computer software technology will all be on display.

Besides, Singaporean and Taiwanese pavilions will be present at Medtec China 2017 as well to provide customized precision parts, molding services, surface treatment and contract manufacturing services and products.

Group buyer list first release; onsite MicroPort Purchasing meeting upgraded

Up to now, Medtec China's pre-registered audience increased by 70%. Pre-registration has been underway for almost two months, The number of attendees and their registration growth rate are both beyond that of the same period of last year. Many well-known medical device manufacturers will visit Medtec China in groups in order to look for high-quality suppliers, purchase new products and access product innovation ideas, such as Shanghai Microport Medical (Group); Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology; PINS Medical Equipment; and SHSMA Co., Ltd. For more information, please call +86 21 6157 3928.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537948/Medtec_China_2016_onsite_picture.jpg

This year, Microport is upgrading its onsite event via the " Microport purchasing meeting " platform after last year's successful seminar. The meeting aims to establish an interactive platform for suppliers and purchasers so that they can communicate regarding product design and R & D needs, which may eventually lead to follow-up business cooperation. Meeting topics include details of procurement requirements, polymer materials procurement, metal materials procurement, and machining parts procurement, etc. Building the most professional and most efficient technology and trade services platform for the medical device industry supplier and customer are Medtec China's goal which have been maintained and implemented for more than 10 years.

Only seven booths remain available, and booth reservation ends in July. Don't miss this great opportunity for the global medical market in 2017. If you want more information about 2017 exhibitors, visitor purchasing needs, or booth reservation, please click here or call us.

Media\Exhibit\Visit\Conference Contact:

Carina Li,

UBM China,

T: +86 10 5765 2823,

E: carina.li@ubm.com

Get more information: www.medtecchina.com