Global Car Rental Market Report 2016-2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Car Rental Business in US$ Million by the following Types:

Car Rental Business by Location (Airport, & Non-Airport)

Car Rental Business by Sector (Leisure, Business, & Others)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Key to Success in Car Rental Business

Innovative Technologies for a Successful Business

Current & Future Analysis

Travel Industry: A Key Revenue Generator

Longstanding growth drivers in the tourism industry:

Tourism Stats



2. MARKET PULSE

Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market

Personalized Offers and Specialized Services

Innovations in Car Rental Services

Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers

Automation of Processes to Enhance Performance

The Importance of Technology in Car Rentals

Rent-A-Car Services and Car Sharing

Dynamic Support, a Trademark of Exceptional Service

Car Rental Companies Go Global

Players Fight to Stay Afloat In a Challenging Environment

Rise in Young Travelers Provides Traction to Car Rental Business

Car-Sharing

A Key Trend

Luxury Car Rental Market Gathers Steam

Medical Tourism Provides Traction

Technology Innovations Spearhead Growth

Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds

Mobile Apps Gain Widespread Popularity

Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics

Cloud-Based Car Rental Software

An Innovative Technology

Peer-to-Peer Car Rental Services Pick Up

Changing Paradigm in Fleet Ownership

Partnerships Hold Sway

Reduction of Rental Time: A Key Competitive Variable

Growing Adoption of Video Conferencing Impacts Business Car Rentals



3. COMPETITION

A Diverse Playfield

Leading Players across Regional Markets

Change is the Name of the Game



4. CAR RENTAL BUSINESS: AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Car Rental Background

Age Restrictions Imposed by Car Rental Companies

Additional Charges Borne By the Customer in Addition to Base Rental Charges

Collision Damage Waiver (CDW)

Personal Accident Insurance (PAI)

Personal Effects Coverage (PEC) or Personal Effects Protection (PEP)

Liability Insurance

Refundable Charge

Fuel Charge

Peak Season Surcharge

Out-of-state Charges

Airport Surcharges and Drop-Off Fees

Mileage Fees

State and Local Sales Tax

International Tax

Parking tax

Convention Center/Stadium/Sports Arena Tax

Frequent Flier Tax

Additional-Driver Fees and Underage-Driver Fees

Equipment-rental Fees

Airport Concession Fees

Reimbursement Fee/Vehicle License Fee/vehicle Excise Fees

Late Fees

Additional Drivers Fees

Young Drivers Fees

Car Rental Business: A Classification by Location & Sector

Car Rental Business by Location

Airport Car Rentals

Non- Airport Car Rentals

Car Rental Business by Sector

Leisure

Business

Others



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Avis Completes Deal to Directly Operate Budget Brand in Poland

Enterprise Acquires CARO Autovermietung in Germany

Enterprise Acquires Dooley Car Rentals in Ireland

Europcar and Lufthansa Enter into Partnership for Seamless Connectivity

Sixt Expands Locations in Portugal

Sixt Launches Services at Cork Airport

DriveMyCar Enters into Strategic Agreement with ORIX

Avis Extends Partnership with Travelport

Uber Introduces UberHIRE in India

Enterprise Launches in Armenia

Ubeeqo Acquires GuidaMi

Europcar Enters into Partnership with Shouqi Car Rental

Avis Acquires France Cars

Enterprise Opens Rental Facilities in Jamaica

Hertz Signs Strategic Agreement with Localiza

Avis Signs Strategic Partnership with Didi Chuxing

Avis Extends Exclusive Agreement with AARP

Avis Expands Partnership with Aimia

Right Cars Launches Services in the US

Enterprise Expands Latin American Services

Didi Chuxing Introduces Car Rental Services

Hertz and Lyft Sign Supply Agreement

Hertz and Uber Sign Supply Agreement

Ubeeqo Acquires Bluemove

Europcar Introduces OneWay!, a 1 Rental Offer

Thrifty Car Rental Introduces Services in Thailand

GM and Lyft Expand Partnership

Bluemove Launches Car Sharing Services in Barcelona

Avis Renews Agreement with Qantas

Al Jomaih Auto Rental to Launch Services Across Saudi Arabia

Ryanair Introduces Car Hire Service

DriveMyCar Introduces New Business Aimed at Corporate Car Rental

Avis Renews Agreement with Southwest Airlines

Enterprise Takes Over Carpingo and AllCar Rent-a-Car Brands

Enterprise and CARSTAR Enter into Partnership

Alamo Appoints Amigos S.R.L. as Franchise Partner in Paraguay

Avis Completes Maggiore Acquisition

Zipcar Introduces Services in Turkey

Enterprise Takes Over City Car Club

Sixt Signs Partnership Agreement with MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Dollar and Thrifty Opens Own Locations in Italy

Avis Grants Budget Car Rental License to Barloworld

Avis Acquires Danish, Norwegian and Swedish Licensee

Europcar Acquires Controlling Stake in Ubeeqo

Dollar Thrifty Expands German Operations



