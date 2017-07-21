Global Car Rental Market Report 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Car Rental Business - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Car Rental Business in US$ Million by the following Types:
- Car Rental Business by Location (Airport, & Non-Airport)
- Car Rental Business by Sector (Leisure, Business, & Others)
The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (USA)
- Avis Rent-A-Car System, LLC (USA)
- Budget Rent-A-Car System, Inc. (USA)
- Payless Car Rental (USA)
- Enterprise Holdings Inc. (USA)
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car (USA)
- Alamo Rent-A-Car (USA)
- National Car Rental (USA)
- Europcar (France)
- Rent-A-Wreck of America, Inc. (USA)
- Sixt AG (Germany)
- The Hertz Corporation (USA)
- Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Quick Primer
Innovative Marketing Strategies
Key to Success in Car Rental Business
Innovative Technologies for a Successful Business
Current & Future Analysis
Travel Industry: A Key Revenue Generator
Longstanding growth drivers in the tourism industry:
Tourism Stats
2. MARKET PULSE
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
Personalized Offers and Specialized Services
Innovations in Car Rental Services
Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers
Automation of Processes to Enhance Performance
The Importance of Technology in Car Rentals
Rent-A-Car Services and Car Sharing
Dynamic Support, a Trademark of Exceptional Service
Car Rental Companies Go Global
Players Fight to Stay Afloat In a Challenging Environment
Rise in Young Travelers Provides Traction to Car Rental Business
Car-Sharing
A Key Trend
Luxury Car Rental Market Gathers Steam
Medical Tourism Provides Traction
Technology Innovations Spearhead Growth
Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds
Mobile Apps Gain Widespread Popularity
Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics
Cloud-Based Car Rental Software
An Innovative Technology
Peer-to-Peer Car Rental Services Pick Up
Changing Paradigm in Fleet Ownership
Partnerships Hold Sway
Reduction of Rental Time: A Key Competitive Variable
Growing Adoption of Video Conferencing Impacts Business Car Rentals
3. COMPETITION
A Diverse Playfield
Leading Players across Regional Markets
Change is the Name of the Game
4. CAR RENTAL BUSINESS: AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Car Rental Background
Age Restrictions Imposed by Car Rental Companies
Additional Charges Borne By the Customer in Addition to Base Rental Charges
Collision Damage Waiver (CDW)
Personal Accident Insurance (PAI)
Personal Effects Coverage (PEC) or Personal Effects Protection (PEP)
Liability Insurance
Refundable Charge
Fuel Charge
Peak Season Surcharge
Out-of-state Charges
Airport Surcharges and Drop-Off Fees
Mileage Fees
State and Local Sales Tax
International Tax
Parking tax
Convention Center/Stadium/Sports Arena Tax
Frequent Flier Tax
Additional-Driver Fees and Underage-Driver Fees
Equipment-rental Fees
Airport Concession Fees
Reimbursement Fee/Vehicle License Fee/vehicle Excise Fees
Late Fees
Additional Drivers Fees
Young Drivers Fees
Car Rental Business: A Classification by Location & Sector
Car Rental Business by Location
Airport Car Rentals
Non- Airport Car Rentals
Car Rental Business by Sector
Leisure
Business
Others
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Avis Completes Deal to Directly Operate Budget Brand in Poland
Enterprise Acquires CARO Autovermietung in Germany
Enterprise Acquires Dooley Car Rentals in Ireland
Europcar and Lufthansa Enter into Partnership for Seamless Connectivity
Sixt Expands Locations in Portugal
Sixt Launches Services at Cork Airport
DriveMyCar Enters into Strategic Agreement with ORIX
Avis Extends Partnership with Travelport
Uber Introduces UberHIRE in India
Enterprise Launches in Armenia
Ubeeqo Acquires GuidaMi
Europcar Enters into Partnership with Shouqi Car Rental
Avis Acquires France Cars
Enterprise Opens Rental Facilities in Jamaica
Hertz Signs Strategic Agreement with Localiza
Avis Signs Strategic Partnership with Didi Chuxing
Avis Extends Exclusive Agreement with AARP
Avis Expands Partnership with Aimia
Right Cars Launches Services in the US
Enterprise Expands Latin American Services
Didi Chuxing Introduces Car Rental Services
Hertz and Lyft Sign Supply Agreement
Hertz and Uber Sign Supply Agreement
Ubeeqo Acquires Bluemove
Europcar Introduces OneWay!, a 1 Rental Offer
Thrifty Car Rental Introduces Services in Thailand
GM and Lyft Expand Partnership
Bluemove Launches Car Sharing Services in Barcelona
Avis Renews Agreement with Qantas
Al Jomaih Auto Rental to Launch Services Across Saudi Arabia
Ryanair Introduces Car Hire Service
DriveMyCar Introduces New Business Aimed at Corporate Car Rental
Avis Renews Agreement with Southwest Airlines
Enterprise Takes Over Carpingo and AllCar Rent-a-Car Brands
Enterprise and CARSTAR Enter into Partnership
Alamo Appoints Amigos S.R.L. as Franchise Partner in Paraguay
Avis Completes Maggiore Acquisition
Zipcar Introduces Services in Turkey
Enterprise Takes Over City Car Club
Sixt Signs Partnership Agreement with MIAT Mongolian Airlines
Dollar and Thrifty Opens Own Locations in Italy
Avis Grants Budget Car Rental License to Barloworld
Avis Acquires Danish, Norwegian and Swedish Licensee
Europcar Acquires Controlling Stake in Ubeeqo
Dollar Thrifty Expands German Operations
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
