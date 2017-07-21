Vascular Access Devices Market Worth 5.45 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Vascular Access Device Marketby Type [Peripheral (Midline, Short), Central (PICC, Tunneled, Non-Tunneled, Implanted Ports), Accessories], Application (Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration) & End Users - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Vascular Access Devices Market is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.87 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising number of chemotherapy procedures and increasing use of vascular access devices in pediatric patients.

The central vascular access device segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By type, the market segment is segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, and accessories. Central vascular access devices are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of central vascular access devices in chemotherapy and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders and chronic kidney disorders.

By end user, hospitals are expected to hold largest market share in 2017

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a majority of vascular procedures are performed in hospital settings.

By application, the drug administration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the market is broadly classified into drug administration, fluids and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics and testing. The drug administration segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, the growth of drug administration segment is attributed to the high usage of vascular access devices for drug administration for the treatment of infections, cancer, and other diseases.

North America to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

North American segment is expected to account the largest share of the Vascular Access Devices Market in 2017. Market growth in this region is primarily driven by factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; increasing number of research studies and clinical trials for vascular access devices in the U.S.; and the increase in chemotherapy procedures. Moreover, the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, an increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures and the increase in cancer incidences in Canada are other factors driving the growth of this market in this region.

Some prominent players in the market include Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S), C.R.Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K.). Other players include Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) B Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), AngioDynamics (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Medical Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Ameco Medical (Egypt), Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd (India), and Prodimed (France).

