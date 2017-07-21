Global Polyether Polyols Market Expected to Reach US$ 17.87 Bn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled "Polyether Polyols Market - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2017-2025". According to the report, the Polyether Polyols Market was valued at US$ 10.22 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17.87 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Polyether polyols is a colourless or buff mucilaginous liquid, which is commonly employed to make foams. Polyether polyols are manufactured primarily from natural or synthetic bases. A polyether polyols is the polymeric reaction product of an organic oxide and an initiator compound, containing two or more active hydrogen atoms. Polyether polyols are made by reacting epoxides such as ethylene oxide or propylene oxide with the multifunctional initiator in the presence of a catalyst.

Polyether Polyols are typically classified into source types: natural, synthetic and graft. Synthetic based polyether polyols accounts major share in 2016. On basis of application, polyether polyols market can be segmented into rigid foams, flexible foams, CASE and many other application. Flexible foam application segment accounted a significant share in 2016 due to high demand from furniture & bedding sector. Rigid foam segment is expected to expand significantly in the near future due to growing application of rigid foam in automotive industry. Expansion of construction sector is expected to boost the demand for polyether polyols during the forecast. The growing demand for insulation in end use industries is expected to boost the demand for polyether polyols during the forecast period. The growing application of polyether polyols in applications such as coating, adhesive, sealants and elastomers have fuelled the demand for polyether polyols market in the near future.

Globally Asia Pacific accounts for the significant market share in the global market followed by Europe and North America. The growing demand for polyether polyols in various developing end-use sectors such as furniture & bedding, automotive and construction are expected to drive the Polyether Polyols market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The polyether polyols market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to offer significant growth opportunities due to high demand for polyurethane foams in the region.

Major players operating in the Polyether Polyols market include The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, and BASF SE.

This report segments the global polyether polyols market as follows:

Polyether Polyols Market - Type Analysis Synthetic Natural Graft

Polyether Polyols Market - Application Analysis Rigid Foam Flexible Foam CASE Others

Polyether Polyols Market - End-use Analysis Automotive Construction Furniture & Bedding Refrigeration Industrial Others

Polyether Polyols Market - Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



