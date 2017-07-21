Jadestone Energy Inc.: Notice of 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSXV: "JSE") (the "Company") will announce its 2017 audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017, on Thursday, 27 July 2017.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 15.00 p.m. (London), and 10.00 a.m. (Toronto) on Thursday, 27 July 2017, including a question and answer session. The dial-in details for the conference call will be sent together with the press release on the day of publication:

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j3gxnf85

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy:

Email: contact@jadestone-energy.com

Phone: +65 6324 0359

Website: www.jadestone-energy.com

FTI Consulting:

Freddie Barber

+65 8138 7944

freddie.barber@fticonsulting.com

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is TSX-V listed oil and gas company headquartered in Singapore. The Company is currently engaged in production, development and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Following a recent strategic review, the Company is focusing on acquiring assets with production in the near term, and where significant follow-on reinvestment opportunities exist to enhance value, as well as undeveloped discoveries which may be rapidly brought to production.

