Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - AVX Corp. Acquires UK Based TT Electronics' Transportation, Sensing, & Control Division

Details of the transaction

The all-cash transaction is valued at £118.8 million (approximately $155.5 million) and is subject to working capital adjustments at closing. The offer price represents a value of 11.1 times of TS&C Division's EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for FY16. TT Electronics plans to use the funds from the sale for paying off its debts and making strategic investments and acquisitions aimed to accelerate the growth of the Company's business. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2017 and is subject to getting anti-trust clearances, regulatory and shareholders' approvals, and other closing conditions.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Sarvis, President, and CEO of AVX Corporation said:

"The addition of TS&C expands AVX's product offering to include sensors, LED lighting and control modules. TS&C, trading as AB Electronik, is a premier brand that we are proud to add to the AVX Group. They are well recognized in the areas of sensing and controls offering a broad range to the automotive market. The combination of AVX and TS&C offers exciting growth potential for the years ahead."

Richard Tyson, CEO of TT Electronics added:

"Having returned the TS&C Division to growth and profitability faster than expected, we believe it will be better positioned to achieve its full potential under the ownership of AVX. Now is the right time to realize the value of the TS&C Division for the benefit of TT and our shareholders. Following the disposal, TT will be a higher margin, higher quality business, with an improved geographic and market balance."

About TT Electronics' TS&C division

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. Its electronic products and applications cater to industrial, transportation, aerospace, defense, and medical markets. It has over 5,800 employees and operates globally with sales, engineering, and manufacturing presence in all major regions.

The TS&C is a division of TT Electronics and has worked with some of the biggest names in the transportation sector. It specializes in providing advanced sensing and control technologies across multiple applications to improve all aspects of the driving experience. The TS&C division designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensors for temperature, position, and speed, including exhaust/emission control sensors. The division is headquartered in Woking, Surrey in the UK and has a presence in nine other location including Austria, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Romania, South Korea, the UK, and the USA. These locations either house the sales offices, R&D, or manufacturing facilities. The division's revenue for the year ending on December 31, 2016, was £237.4 million (approximately $300 million). The division has over 1,600 employees, out of which 180 were engaged in product development. This reflects the division's strong R&D capabilities and focus.

About AVX Corp.

Fountain Inn, South Carolina based AVX is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of passive electronic components and Interconnects. Its business is mainly divided into three verticals - Passive Components, KED Resale Components, and Interconnects. It caters to a wide range of markets including computer, telecommunications infrastructure, cellular, industrial, automotive, consumer, military, and medical sectors. The Company has a distinct technological advantage due to its relationship with Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Company's research, manufacturing, and customer support facilities are in multiple countries around the world and its research and development centers are at five locations across the globe.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $18.02, falling slightly by 0.06% from its previous closing price of $18.03. A total volume of 208.87 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 159.27 thousand shares. AVX Corp.'s stock price soared 6.82% in the last three months, 14.41% in the past six months, and 29.18% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 15.29%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.06 and has a dividend yield of 2.44%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.03 billion.

