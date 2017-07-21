Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Avangrid's Adjusted Earnings Jumped 21%; Outperformed Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AGR, following the Company's posting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 19, 2017. The diversified energy and utility Company reported a slight decline in revenue and also reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Avangrid reported operating revenues of $1.33 billion compared to revenue of $1.49 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's revenue number fell short of analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion.

During Q2 2017, Avangrid posted operating expenses of $1.11 billion compared to operating expenses of $1.12 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's operating income for the reported quarter totaled $223 million, down compared to operating income of $322 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Avangrid posted consolidated net income of $120 million, or $0.39 per share, for Q2 2017 compared to $102 million, or $0.33 per share, for Q2 2016, reflecting a 17% increase in net income.

Excluding mark-to-market adjustments in the Renewables segment, the non-core Gas Storage business, and the sale of certain equity investments in 2016, the Company's non-GAAP consolidated adjusted net income was $143 million, or $0.46 per share, for the reported quarter compared to $118 million, or $0.38 per share, for the prior year's corresponding quarter. This represented a 21% increase in adjusted net income and was ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $0.37 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, the Company's Avangrid Networks earned $96 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $79 million, or $0.25 per share, in Q2 2016. For H1 2017, the segment posted earnings of $268 million, or $0.87 per share, versus $244million, or $0.79 per share, for the year ago comparable period. Avangrid Network's year-to-date 2016 earnings include interest expense in the amount of $7.2 million (pre-tax), or $0.02 per share, related to $450 million of UIL Holdings Corporation's debt. The segment's earnings for Q2 2017 and H1 2017 compared to 2016 benefitted primarily from the implementation of new rate plans and lower interest expense with the transfer of the UIL Holdings Corporation's debt to Avangrid'sCorporate segment. The segment's adjusted net income rose 21% and 9% for the reported quarter and half year periods, respectively.

The Company's Avangrid Renewables segment posted earnings of $31 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q2 2017 compared to $41 million, or $0.13 per share, for Q2 2016. The segment's reported quarter includes a minor gain on the sale of an equity method investment. Earnings for Q2 2017 declined on a y-o-y basis due to negative mark-to-market and partially offset by improved wind production.

For Q2 2017, Avangrid's corporate division produced net income of $10 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $4 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2016. The Company's Gas Storage unit incurred a net loss of $16 million, or $0.05 per share, in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $22 million, or $0.07 per share, for the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

As of June 30, 2017, Avangrid's current assets totaled $1.93 billion compared to $2.25 billion as of December 31, 2016. The Company's current liabilities at the end of reported quarter were $2.47 billion compared to $2.71 at the end of the previous fiscal year. During Q2 2017, Avangrid generated $925 million in net cash from operating activities.

On July 06, 2017, Avangrid announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.432 per share on its shares of common stock. This dividend is payable October 02, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 08, 2017.

Outlook

Avangrid re-affirmed its adjusted consolidated earnings outlook for FY17 of $2.10-$2.35 per share. The Company expects its Networks segment to reported earnings in the range of $1.66 - $1.74 per share, Renewables in the band of $0.50 - $0.65 per share, while it projects its Corporate segment to incur loss between $0.08 - $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. Avangrid's Gas Storage business is projected to report negative earnings of $0.12 to $0.08 per share in 2017.

Stock Performance

Avangrid's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $45.05, slightly down 0.22%. A total volume of 371.40 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 297.90 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 3.47% in the last three months, 16.65% in the past six months, and 1.21% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 18.93% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 21.24 and have a dividend yield of 3.84%. The stock currently has a market cap of $13.82 billion.

