LIMERICK, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI), a leading Voice over IP solution for mobile providers and smartphones, and Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd, Zimbabwe's leading mobile network operator, have partnered to launch an innovative, optimized mobile Voice over IP service branded 'Econet Plus', which is set to remove roaming charges for users of the service.

The launch follows full regulatory approval for the product launch by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

Econet Wireless is Zimbabwe's largest and most innovative mobile network operator, with 10.2 million connected customers and 6.3 [1] million pre-paid subscribers, representing close to 50% of the market. The 'Econet Plus' App is integrated with EcoCash, Zimbabwe's largest mobile transactions and payment service, allowing 3.2 million subscribers to purchase credit for use on the App directly from their smartphones.

Navdeep Kapur, CMO of Econet Wireless, said, "We are delighted to have removed high roaming charges for our customers using the latest mobile voice technology from One Horizon. Our customers will now be able to call home at very affordable rates through this product, no matter where they may be."

Brian Collins, CEO of One Horizon Group, stated, "Launching such innovative voice services in Zimbabwe really makes a difference. The stroke of genius from Econet Wireless was to negotiate free roaming for 'Econet Plus' mobile data, so that their pre-paid users continue to generate revenue. This will be a new source of voice revenue for Econet and for One Horizon, a true win-win."

About Econet Wireless:

Econet Wireless (Pvt) Ltd. is a provider of telecommunication services with 10.2 million connected customers, and 6.3 million active prepaid mobile subscribers. The company offers telecoms, media and technology solutions in mobile wireless, data access and billing solutions as well as a variety of overlay services such as EcoCash (the fastest growing mobile money transfer service in Sub-Saharan Africa), micro insurance service EcoSure, Ecofarmer and Steward Bank, a leader in digital banking solutions in Zimbabwe. Econet launched its network in 1998, and has grown to be the largest provider of telecommunications and payment solutions in Zimbabwe.

About EcoCash:

EcoCash is a mobile transactions and payment solution with 6.8 million registered customers and 3.2 million active users that enables Econet Wireless customers to engage in financial transactions such as sending money to loved ones, buying prepaid airtime for themselves or other Econet subscribers and paying for goods and services. EcoCash controls over 97 percent of the mobile money market in Zimbabwe.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) a leading developer and operator of optimized VoIP solutions for mobile telcos and enterprises. The company currently services over 43 million subscribers across 20 licensed brands worldwide. The technology is one of the world's most bandwidth-efficient mobile VoIP, messaging and advertising platforms for smartphones. Founded in 2012, the Company now has operations in Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Latin America. For more information please visit http://www.onehorizongroup.com.

