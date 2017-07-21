

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE) reported second-quarter industrial operating plus verticals EPS (Non-GAAP) of $0.28, a decrease of 45% over prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Industrial operating plus verticals earnings declined 48% to $2.42 billion. Second-quarter earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareowners decreased 59% to $1.34 billion. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.15 compared to $0.36.



Second-quarter total revenues and other income decreased 12% year-over-year to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $29.02 billion for the quarter. Industrial segment revenues were $28.0 billion, up 2% organically.



'GE's portfolio enables us to execute in a slow-growth, volatile environment, with Industrial segment organic revenues up 2% and orders up 6%. We delivered Industrial operating margin increase of 10 bps. GE's Industrial cash flows from operating activities for the second quarter was $1.5 billion, significantly better than first quarter and better than second quarter last year. We expect cash flow to continue to improve throughout the year. We've reduced our Industrial structural costs year to date by $670 million and we are on track to meet or exceed our $1 billion cost reduction target for the year,' Jeff Immelt, CEO, stated.



For fiscal 2017, the company expects industrial operating plus vertical earnings per share in a range of $1.60-1.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.62.



