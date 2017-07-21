The paid subscription shares in Ortivus AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ORTI BTA A and ORTI BTA B will be July 24, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ORTI BTA A --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009984057 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138604 ---------------------------------------



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ORTI BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009984073 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138605 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.