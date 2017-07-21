Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - US FDA grants 510(k) Clearance for BD's New Immunological Diagnostic System

Research Desk Line-up: AngioDynamics Post Earnings Coverage

Commenting on getting the 510(k) Clearance from US FDA, John Ledek, President of Biosciences for BD, said:

"The FDA clearance of the BD FACSLyric system continues BD's drive to increase access to new innovations in clinical flow cytometry technology to more labs around the world. BD recognizes that products for the clinical market require ease of use and standardization from instrument to instrument to ensure consistent results that ultimately inform patient care."

About the BD FACSLyric™ flow cytometer system

BD's FACSLyric™ is a high-performance flow cytometer designed to support both routine clinical analysis and clinical research. It is a benchtop-sized instrument and equipped with an integrated solution that combines instrument, software, reagents, and services, and hence provides clinicians and scientists with accurate, reliable, and repeatable results. Through its key and unique features, the BD FACSLyric™ ensures that data is reproducible over time and across instruments, LDT assays are portable between instruments, and hence the workflow is simplified.

The BD FACSLyric supports the BD Multitest™ 4-Color assays and the BD Multitest™ 6-Color TBNK assay. These are some of the popular and highly used flow-based IVD assays. These tests help in determining the percentages and absolute counts of T, B, and natural killer (NK) cells, as well as the CD4 and CD8 subsets of T cells. When used in combination, these metrics can be used for the immunological assessment of individuals and patients having, or suspected of having, immune deficiency.

The BD FACSLyric is available in four configurations and is flexible to adapt to changing clinical needs of the laboratories. BD plans to add more IVD assays to the BD FACSLyric solution as soon as they are available.

The BD FACSLyric™ system would strengthen the Company's portfolio of clinical flow cytometry solutions that are available for the US market. The system is already CE marked in compliance with the European Directive 98/79/EC (Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 October 1998 on in vitro diagnostic medical devices).

The BD FACSLyric system is already available as an IVD instrument in the US, Europe, and other markets.

About Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey based Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 by Maxwell Becton and Fairleigh Dickinson. It is a leading global medical technology Company that is forging ahead in the area of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. It manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents. The Company provides innovative solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, promote infection prevention, equip surgical and interventional procedures, and support the management of diabetes. It partners with various organizations worldwide to address some of the most challenging global health issues.

BD has a global team of nearly 50,000 associates who are present across 50 countries and who work closely with customers and partners to help enhance outcomes, lower health care delivery costs, increase efficiencies, improve health care safety, and expand access to health.

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, Becton, Dickinson's stock was slightly up 0.65%, ending the trading session at $203.33. A total volume of 977.11 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 9.29% in the last three months, 17.18% in the past six months, and 15.67% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 22.82% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 33.69 and has a dividend yield of 1.44%. The stock currently has a market cap of $45.34 billion.

