sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,183 Euro		-0,817
-3,55 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,968
22,02
15:11
21,967
22,019
15:11
21.07.2017 | 13:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Industrial Evaporators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.06%, 2017-2021 with Encon Evaporators, General Electric, KMU LOFT, Technoforce Solutions & Thermal Kinetics Engineering Dominating

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Evaporators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global industrial evaporators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Evaporators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is e-beam evaporator systems. The process of physical vapor deposition involves an evaporation system in which an intense electron beam (generated from a filament) is directed to strike the source material (e.g., gold pellets) via electric and magnetic fields. This system is known as an e-beam evaporator system. The source material is vaporized within the vacuum environment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is design enhancements to reduce fouling in falling film evaporators. Fouling is a phenomenon where unwanted solid particles adhere to the solid surfaces inside the evaporators and affect their operation. Fouling leads to additional energy costs, additional equipment, loss of productivity, extra manpower and chemicals, and has a detrimental impact on the environment. Milk fouling is a widespread and extremely common phenomenon, which necessitates the cleaning of evaporators on a day-to-day basis to maintain production efficiency and ensure the stringent standards of hygiene.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of new drying technologies. Dryers are an essential component and one of the most energy-intensive equipment. It is estimated that thermal dehydration processes like drying account for approximately 9%-25 % of national industrial energy consumption in developed countries. The energy cost involved in drying has been a key factor, which has been driving the need for new products and processes. A dryer and an evaporator are almost similar in terms of operation and usage. The only difference is the state of discharge.

Key vendors

  • Encon Evaporators
  • General Electric (GE)
  • KMU LOFT
  • Technoforce Solutions
  • Thermal Kinetics Engineering

Other prominent vendors

  • ADF Systems
  • Alaqua
  • BUCHI
  • Coastal Technologies
  • Continental Blower
  • ENVIRONMENTAL DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL
  • EZ Environmental Solutions
  • Mech-Chem Associates

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6x56kk/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire