Global Industrial Evaporators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.06%, 2017-2021 with Encon Evaporators, General Electric, KMU LOFT, Technoforce Solutions & Thermal Kinetics Engineering Dominating

The "Global Industrial Evaporators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial evaporators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Evaporators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is e-beam evaporator systems. The process of physical vapor deposition involves an evaporation system in which an intense electron beam (generated from a filament) is directed to strike the source material (e.g., gold pellets) via electric and magnetic fields. This system is known as an e-beam evaporator system. The source material is vaporized within the vacuum environment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is design enhancements to reduce fouling in falling film evaporators. Fouling is a phenomenon where unwanted solid particles adhere to the solid surfaces inside the evaporators and affect their operation. Fouling leads to additional energy costs, additional equipment, loss of productivity, extra manpower and chemicals, and has a detrimental impact on the environment. Milk fouling is a widespread and extremely common phenomenon, which necessitates the cleaning of evaporators on a day-to-day basis to maintain production efficiency and ensure the stringent standards of hygiene.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of new drying technologies. Dryers are an essential component and one of the most energy-intensive equipment. It is estimated that thermal dehydration processes like drying account for approximately 9%-25 % of national industrial energy consumption in developed countries. The energy cost involved in drying has been a key factor, which has been driving the need for new products and processes. A dryer and an evaporator are almost similar in terms of operation and usage. The only difference is the state of discharge.

Key vendors



Encon Evaporators

General Electric (GE)

KMU LOFT

Technoforce Solutions

Thermal Kinetics Engineering



Other prominent vendors



ADF Systems

Alaqua

BUCHI

Coastal Technologies

Continental Blower

ENVIRONMENTAL DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL

EZ Environmental Solutions

Mech-Chem Associates



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



