

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $272 million, or $0.23 per share. This was higher than $175 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $1.08 billion. This was up from $0.79 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $272 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX