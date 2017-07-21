

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against most major opponents in the European session on Friday.



Reversing from an early high of 1.2954 against the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.3020.



The greenback slipped to a 14-1/2-month low of 0.9490 versus the franc and more than a 3-week low of 111.43 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.9523 and 112.08, respectively.



Extending early slide, the greenback weakened to near a 1-year low of 0.7450 versus the kiwi. This may be compared to a high of 0.7394 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The greenback reversed from its early 3-day high of 0.7875 versus the aussie, easing to 0.7929.



Next likely support for the greenback is seen around 0.93 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.32 against the pound, 0.80 against the aussie and 0.76 against the kiwi.



