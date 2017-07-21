

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of Dupixent (dupilumab). The CHMP has recommended Dupixent's approval in Europe for use in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD who are candidates for systemic therapy.



AD, a form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease with symptoms often appearing as a rash on the skin. Moderate-to-severe AD is characterized by rashes often covering much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching and skin dryness, cracking, redness, crusting, and oozing.



The European Commission or EC is expected to make a final decision on the Marketing Authorization Application for Dupixent in the European Union in the coming months.



