

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced that its board authorized the repurchase of up to $308 million of common shares over the four quarters through the 2018 second quarter. The share repurchase plan was proposed in the 2017 CCAR capital plan, which received no objections from the Federal Reserve.



'We remain focused on core deposit growth, and actively manage our balance sheet in the face of rising short-term interest rates. Loan growth in the second quarter benefited from strong consumer loan production, particularly residential mortgage and auto,'said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO.



