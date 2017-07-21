CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - July 21, 2017) - GLDS, the leading provider of customer management and billing solutions for small to mid-sized broadband service providers, announced it has recently welcomed more than ten new operators to its BroadHub ® customer management and billing system since last year's NCTC Independent Show, including operators in:

Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands

Brooklandville, MD

Anamosa, IA

Highland, IL

Huntsville, ON

West Van Lear, KY

Cayo, Belize

Skiatook, OK

Nashville, TN

And more...

A recent member of the GLDS family is the Town of Mountain Village, Colorado. A municipally-owned system, their customers are also their constituents, raising the bar with respect to the services they offer, and the solutions they need to ensure they put their best foot forward.

The Town of Mountain Village has extended the power of GLDS' BroadHub customer management and billing platform to the field with GLDS' WinForce tech platform, which puts powerful customer management tools in the hands of technicians, and to the end customer with GLDS' MyBroadbandAccount web-based self-care platform plus automated customer email messaging. They are able to seamlessly deliver services through tight integration between GLDS workflow and their delivery partners for Internet and Video.

"The migration from our older platform was smooth and the new systems are a breath of fresh air," said Steve LeHane, Director Broadband Services at The Town of Mountain Village. "GLDS offers the tools we need to maintain a professional appearance and to ensure we are able to provide our customers with the best service possible."

"With a diverse customer base as our motivation, we're forging ahead with new solutions that help ensure our customers can capitalize on a rapidly changing technology landscape," said GLDS president Garrick Russell. "We've added seven interface partners in the last year covering FTTH, IPTV, conditional access and digital video, all in the name of helping our customers chase lower costs and stronger revenues."

About GLDS

GLDS offers the leading customer management, billing, and provisioning solution for small to mid-sized broadband service providers worldwide. Stand-alone and cloud-based solutions feature prepaid and postpaid billing for both subscription and transaction-based services, FTTH, IPTV & Digital Authorization, VOD, Voice and Data provisioning, Credit Card/ACH processing and multi-touch customer self-care all pre-integrated in a best-of-suite solution. GLDS has installed software for over 800 operators in 49 U.S. states and 47 countries worldwide, offering "tier-one" features at significantly lower prices. For more information, visit http://www.glds.com.

About The Town of Mountain Village

Situated in the heart of the breathtaking San Juan Mountains, Mountain Village was incorporated in 1995 as a Home Rule Municipality. Its founders envisioned a European-style ski-in/ski-out, pedestrian-friendly destination resort that would complement the historic mining town of Telluride. A three-stage gondola transportation system connects the Town of Mountain Village with the Town of Telluride. Situated at 9,500 feet, Mountain Village is comparably a world apart from other resorts: it is innately spectacular, beautifully orchestrated and planned, and overflowing with style, charm and sophistication.

