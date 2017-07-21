Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S PRODUCTS WIN INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Rapala VMC Corporation

Press Release

July 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S PRODUCTS WIN INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Sufix Advance has been voted the Best New Monofilament Line and Rapala RCD Precision Line Scissors were commended as Runner Up in the Best New Accessory category at the 2017 European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition (EFTTEX), Europe's largest and most important international fishing tackle trade show, held in Budapest on June 29 - July 1.

Sufix is Rapala VMC Corporation's international brand for premium fishing lines.

Rapala X-Rap Magnum 40 was voted Best New Saltwater Hard Lure at the ICAST show held in Orlando, Florida on July 11-13. Other Rapala Group's products commended as First Runner Up in other categories were Rapala Mag Spring Pliers in the Fishing Accessory category, Sufix 832 Coastal Camo braided line in the Fishing Line Category and the Rapala RipStop lure in the Freshwater Hard Lure Category. ICAST is the largest and most important international fishing tackle trade show held in the US.

Trade show's Best New Product Awards are highly valued in the industry, and Rapala is proud of these recognitions as they are a true testament to Rapala's long-term commitment to product development and premium quality.

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Mäkelä, Brand Director, +358 9 756 254 13

Rapala VMC Corporation Press Release July 21, 2017 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809173.pdf)

Rapala X-Rap Magnum (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809171.jpg)

Sufix Advance (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809172.jpg)

Rapala RCD Precision Line Scissors (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809169.jpg)

Rapala RipStop (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809170.jpg)

Rapala Mag Spring Pliers (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2122267/809168.jpg)



Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.