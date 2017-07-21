

FORM 8.3



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: |Man Group Plc | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and short |N/A | |positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): | | | | | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose |Imagination Technologies | |relevant securities this form relates: |Group plc | | | | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an |N/A | |offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of | | |offeror/offeree: | | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: |20(h) July 2017 | | | | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is |YES / NO / N/A | |the discloser making disclosures in respect of any |If YES, specify which: | |other party to the offer? | | | | | +----------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)



+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | 10p ordinary | | | | +--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+ | | Interests |Short positions | | +---------+------+---------+------+ | | Number | % | Number | % | +--------------------------------------------+---------+------+---------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | |controlled: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------+---------+------+---------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: |1,634,297|0.5749|4,881,602|1.7173| | | | | | | +--------------------------------------------+---------+------+---------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | |options) and agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------+---------+------+---------+------+ | |1,634,297|0.5749|4,881,602|1.7173| | TOTAL: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------+---------+------+---------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:| | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+



3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



+--------------------------+-------------+--------------------+--------------+ |Class of relevant security|Purchase/sale|Number of securities|Price per unit| | | | | | +--------------------------+-------------+--------------------+--------------+



(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions



+------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+ | Class of | Product | Nature of dealing | Number of |Price per | | relevant | description |e.g. opening/closing a | reference | unit | | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position, | securities | (GBP) | | | | increasing/reducing a | | | | | | long/short position | | | +------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+ |10p ordinary|CFD |Decreasing a short| | | | | |position | 2,700| 1.43561| +------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+ |10p ordinary|CFD |Decreasing a short| | | | | |position | 1,700| 1.43561| +------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+ |10p ordinary|CFD |Decreasing a short| | | | | |position | 6,200| 1.43561| +------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+ |10p ordinary|CFD |Increasing a short| | | | | |position | 126,600| 1.43599| +------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+----------+



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |Class of| Product | Writing, |Number of |Exercise| Type |Expiry| Option | |relevant|description|purchasing,|securities| price | e.g. | date | money | |security| e.g. call | selling, | to which |per unit|American,| | paid/ | | | option | varying | option | |European | |received| | | | etc. | relates | | etc. | |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+



(ii) Exercise



+--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | Class of | Product | Exercising/ | Number of | Exercise | | relevant | description | exercised | securities | price per | | security |e.g. call option| against | | unit | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



+--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | Class of relevant | Nature of dealing |Details| Price per unit (if | | security | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | | conversion | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person | |making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in | |concert with a party to the offer: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



+-----------------------------------------------------+--------+ | Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? | YES/NO | +-----------------------------------------------------+--------+



+---------------------+------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 21(st) July 2017 | +---------------------+------------------+ | Contact name: | James Carr | +---------------------+------------------+ | Telephone number: | 02071447242 | +---------------------+------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Man Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



B83VD95R12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX