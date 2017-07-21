Global Mixed Signal IC Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Renesas Electronics & Silego Technology

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mixed Signal IC Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global mixed signal IC market to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Mixed Signal IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased spending on IoT. The IoT is a fastest emerging trend and is becoming an essential tool in product development. The IoT acts as a bridge between the physical and the virtual world by linking objects, information, and data and provides connectivity to anyone, anywhere, and at any time.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for test and measurement instruments. Test and measurement instruments that convert physical reading into digital images or signal attach high significance to mixed signal ICs. Test and measurement instruments such as spectrum analyzers, digital oscilloscope, precision measurement, and weigh use mixed signal ICs. Mixed signal ICs allow manufacturers in the electronics industry to design high-precision components and devices, which are in high demand from OEMs.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is mixed signal design and verification complexities. Analog and mixed signal components usually include ADCs, analog comparators, operational amplifiers, filters, radio frequency (RF) modules, serializer/deserializer transceivers, voltage regulators, and voltage references. These components are significantly influenced by the surrounding environment such as power supply fluctuations and substrate noise effects. In mixed signal ICs, analog and digital blocks are integrated on the same substrate, which leads to a complex design process that requires extensive testing and verification.
Key vendors
- NXP Semiconductors
- Texas Instruments
- Broadcom
- Renesas Electronics
- Silego Technology
Other prominent vendors
- Analog devices
- ARM Holdings
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Infineon Technologies
- Marvell Technology Group
- Maxim Integrated
- Silicon Laboratories
- STMicroelectronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Market segmentation by products
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
