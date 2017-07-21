VapourView® Gas Detection System Wins Prestigious Pump Industry Award for Innovation

EASTBOURNE, England, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sundyne is proud to announce that the VapourView® sealless magnetic drive pump condition monitoring system has won the prestigious Technical Innovation of the Year award at the 2017 British Pump Industry Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537890/Technical_Innovation_of_the_Year_award.jpg

Developed by HMD Kontro, the VapourView monitoring system is cUL and ATEX certified and works with API 685 sealless magnetic drive pumps. The system is used by process operators in refineries, petrochemical and chemical plants to warn for the presence of gas within process fluids, which can damage pumps and present a dangerous combustion risk. VapourView also extends process uptime and the overall operating life of HMD Kontro sealless magnetic drive pumps.

Martin Stuart -product development manager, HMD Kontro - accepted the award at the ceremony, stating, "while our technical team foresaw that the development of VapourView would broaden the scope of sealless pump technology, we did not envision the honor of winning this internationally renowned award for innovation."

Founded by the British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) in 2000, the Pump Industry Awards program has grown steadily to become the recognized platform for honoring significant industry achievement.

"Gaining such a prestigious accolade has confirmed VapourView as a ground-breaking technology in the pump industry," said David Clark, general manager of HMD Kontro. "We are introducing sealless magnetic drive pumpsto new process operators who will benefit from lower maintenance costs, enhanced safety, leak-free operation and long pump operating life."

For more information about VapourView and the Sundyne HMD Kontro sealless pump range, visit www.sundyne.com.

About Sundyne:

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of highly reliable and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in oil and gas production, refining, petrochemical, chemical, power generation and water processing industries. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors; as well as safe and efficient sealless magnetic drive pumps. Sundyne pumps and compressors meet stringent API and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision engineered pumps and compressors, please visitwww.sundyne.com. Sundyne is owned and operated by Accudyne Industries.

About Accudyne Industries:

Accudyne Industries is a global provider of precision-engineered flow control and compressor systems responsible for powering the world's most economically vital industries. These process-critical machines deliver unflagging performance in incredibly demanding environments, giving confidence to the mission of their customers. Today, Accudyne is powered by more than 2,800 employees at 13 manufacturing facilities. For more information, visitwww.accudyneindustries.com.

Media Contact:marketing@sundyne.com