MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- Kenergy Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK: KNSC), a growing chain of Hibachi Noodle Bars offering Fast, Fresh, Authentic Pan Asian Food ("Hibachi"), today officially announced the beginning of construction on its third Hibachi Grill & Noodle Bar location in the heart of Miami. Over the next three years, Hibachi plans to grow company-owned restaurants by at least 3 new locations annually, with the goal of at least 5 additional Hibachi locations in the South Florida market.

"As a part of our ongoing commitment to grow our operations across the State of Florida and the United States, we are excited to be expanding our presence in existing markets and debuting our 3rd location," said Adel Nassar, president of KNSC. "We project this will bring an additional $1.5 million to our top line, and with our existing numbers will put the company on track to reach our projected $3.5m annually." He added, "We are also very excited about our franchise program that is under development."

The 3 locations include the following:

35 SE 6th St, Miami, FL 33131

43 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33131

2490 SW 17 Ave, Miami, FL 33145 (New Location)

About the Company:

The Company operates a growing chain of Hibachi Noodle Bars offering Fast, Fresh, Authentic Pan Asian Food. Hibachi Grill & Noodle Bar was established in 2010, in Miami, FL. Our dishes are carefully prepared with only the highest quality ingredients. Customer service and satisfaction is our top priority so please visit our restaurant and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. We strive to offer the best quality food and taste to our clients without the high price attached to it. We serve fast, fresh, authentic Japanese Food. From soups and salads, hibachi chicken, steak and seafood, to fried rice, noodle bowls and Yakisoba as well as Thai dishes. All healthy, fast and convenient.

Safe Harbor Statement:

THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS", AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN SECTION 27A OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND SECTION 21E OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, WHICH ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS"ESTIMATE", "ANTICIPATE", "BELIEVE", "PLAN" OR "EXPECT" OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE INCLUDE STATEMENTS RELATING TO OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY.

Contact Information:

Kenergy Scientific, Inc.

Phone: 800-277-0321

Email: infoknsc@otcpubco.com



