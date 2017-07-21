NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), a client of NNW pursuing opportunities in the cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication, entitled, "5 Standout Legal Cannabis Companies Worthy of Consideration," discusses the diversification of the marijuana industry, and how a handful of publicly traded companies are gaining traction in their respective niches of this market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/5-standout-legal-cannabis-companies-worthy-consideration/

An excerpt reads:

"The market presence of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) is increasing significantly as the company continues to diversify its entry points into the cannabis space. CIIX aims to become the world's leading publicly traded Chinese medical cannabis company and is focused on investing in the distribution and R&D of cannabidiol-based (CBD) health products and medicines to Chinese-speaking customers throughout the world.

"Though marijuana is currently illegal in China, cannabis-based oils are not, which gives CIIX prime access to a market of almost 2 billion customers in China. Additionally, CIIX is expanding its footprint to other countries, having recently incorporated CBD Biotechnology Inc. in British Columbia, Canada. This subsidiary will focus on R&D and distribution of health products that include hemp-based CBD, food and beverage items in Canada.

"Recently, CIIX released (http://nnw.fm/w3pbB) news that its wholly owned Chinesehempoil.com, Inc. subsidiary will now officially accept bitcoin payments, enabling customers purchasing hemp-based health products, foods and beverages to use bitcoin alongside other more common payment methods like PayPal and credit cards. This will enable cannabis customers to complete non-cash transactions in countries with government restrictions in place that limit banking options for cannabis businesses, like the United States."

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

