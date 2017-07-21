Global POC Diagnostics Market 2017-2021 - Emerging Technology of Molecular Diagnosis in POC Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global POC Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global POC diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global POC Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales, volume and value of POC diagnostics.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emerging technology of molecular diagnosis in POC. Molecular testing is used for screening specific genetic mutations. It involves analyzing the human DNA, RNA, chromosomes, specific metabolites, and proteins for detecting heritable disease-related genotypes, mutations, karyotypes, or phenotypes for clinical purposes.

The next-generation devices follow molecular techniques such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to provide infectious disease testing result to be used in POC diagnostic device. One of the emerging molecular testing assays is the Cepheids's GeneXpert System. This small bench-top device helps in enhancing the performance of the real-time quantitative PCR.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing focus on diagnosing life-threatening conditions. There is an unmet clinical need for timely diagnosis of life-threatening diseases like sepsis and acute cardiac infarction. Serious conditions with high mortality rate also incur greater patient costs and strengthen the impetus for rapid POC diagnosis.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of skilled professionals to carry out POC diagnosis. Most POC diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals and physician's offices by highly skilled staff. The popularity of POC diagnostic testing is growing in developing countries. Most medical professionals lack knowledge about this technology and its benefits. There is a lack of knowledge about the ways of handling the patient during the POC testing.



Key vendors



Alere

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott

PTS Diagnostics

Danaher

Other prominent vendors



Accriva Diagnostics

Aesynt

CoaguSense

Diagon

DiaSys

EKF Diagnostics

Epistem

FUJIFILM

Helena Laboratories

HemoSonics

iLine Microsystems

Jant Pharmacal

LifeScan

Micropoint Bioscience

Nova Biomedical

Philips healthcare

PixCell

Quidel

Radisens Diagnostics

Securetec

Detektions-Systeme

Sysmex

TaiDoc

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



