Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2,284.2 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Wood Preservative Chemicals Market by Product (Chromated Arsenicals, Creosote, Copper Based, Zinc Based and Others), by Technology (Waterborne, Oil borne, Organic Solvent borne and Others) for Furniture & Decking, Marine, Construction and Other End-users - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global wood preservative chemicals market was valued at US$ 1,663.2 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,284.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Wood preservative chemicals are chemicals that are used for preserving wood and wood products. Wood products after certain period of time due to moisture gets attacked by termites, ants, fungi and other microbes which tend to spoil the quality of wood by decaying the product. Wood used for construction and other major uses should be protected otherwise it can lead to damage of the infrastructure. Therefore wood preservative chemicals are been used to protect the wood and its products from such organisms and microbes.

The global wood preservative chemicals market has been segmented into product, technology and end-user industry. In terms of product, the global wood preservative chemicals market has been divided into chromated arsenicals, creosote, copper based, zinc based and others. Copper based segment is further segmented into ACQ, ACA, copper azole, copper naphthenate and others. Copper azole held the major share of the market in 2016. The share is expected to rise even more in the coming years. Chromated arsenicals and creosote held average share in the market. The share of these products is anticipated to decrease in the coming years due to various side effects caused by the product and availability of substitutes. Zinc based segment held average share in the market. The share of the product is expected to boost during the forecast period. Zinc based products are costlier and have lesser efficiency due to which the products has a smaller amount of share in the market.

In terms of technology, waterborne segment held the major share of the market followed by oil borne and organic solvent borne segment. Others segment held average share in the market and the share is expected to remain stagnant. The share of water borne segment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the lower VOC emission. The share of oil borne segment is expected to decrease during the forecast period whereas the share of organic solvent borne segment is expected to rise during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industry, the global wood preservative chemicals market has been divided into furniture & decking, marine, construction and others. Other wooden products held major share under end-user segment of the global wood preservative chemicals market with total consumption of 215.1 kilo tons in 2016. It was followed by furniture & decking and construction industry. In the forecast period the revenue from the furniture & decking and construction end-user segment would rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and 3.8% respectively. Marine industry held the least share in the market and is projected to have a stagnant growth across the period.

Major players operating in the global wood preservative chemicals market are BASF SE, Koppers Inc., Lonza Group, Lanxess, Troy Corporation, Safeguard Europe Ltd., Rütgers Organics GmbH, Rio Tinto Borates, Kurt Obermeier GmbH and others.

The global wood preservative chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Product Analysis

- Chromated Arsenicals

- Creosote

- Copper Based

Alkaline Copper Quarternary

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

Copper Azole

Copper Napthenate

Others

- Zinc Based

- Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Technology Analysis

Waterborne

Oil borne

Organic Solvent borne

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - End-user Analysis

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



