TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing of a senior loan to Shaman Power Corporation.

The capital raised by Shaman Power Corporation will assist in the construction of a one megawatt hydro-electric generation facility located on the Grand River in downtown Elora, Ontario.

PDG manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. PDG offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.

Contacts:

Brian Ko

Managing Director

IAM Private Debt Group

416-367-3492

bko@iamgroup.ca



Philip S. Robson

President

IAM Private Debt Group

416-367-3972

probson@iamgroup.ca

www.iamgroup.ca



