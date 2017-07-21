Solar Philippines plans to finish building 1 GW of solar by next year, with roughly half of that capacity to be constructed outside of the Philippines.Beyond its home market, the Manila-based company is developing PV projects in India, the U.S. and undisclosed countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa. It is also installing solar in a number of Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. It expects to finish its first overseas PV projects by the end of this year, but it did not reveal additional information about its pipeline. Thus far, its highest-profile project is a 63.3 MW array in the Philippines. It completed the $120 million installation in Calatagan, Batangas province, in early 2016. Solar Philippines said in an online statement this week that it expects its annual exports of PV modules to surpass 10 billion ...

