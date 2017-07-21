Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP Second Quarter 2017 Cash Distribution

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $0.5775 per unit. This cash distribution will be paid on August 14, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2017.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 21, 2017