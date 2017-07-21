Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market Growth at CAGR of 5.53%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Kurtz Ersa, Pillarhouse, RPS Automation, SEHO Systems & Vitronics Soltec

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global selective soldering equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global selective soldering equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cartridge seals from various end-user industries. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is short product life cycle of electronic devices. Rapid technology changes and constant upgradations have reduced the life cycle of electronic products. This has put immense pressure on OEMs to manufacture new products with reduced lead time to meet market demands.
According to the report, one driver in the market is HDI technology driving the PCB market. High density interconnect (HDI) technology is acting as a major driver of the PCB market. With the growing trend of compact devices, there is an increasing need for faster data transfer, thinner packaging along with low power consumption. This gives rise to the miniaturization of electronic components, resulting in high circuit density that leads to a complex interconnection between components. This is because the overall pin counts along with the pitches (space between two pins) shrink, in turn posing a challenge for PCB manufacturers to produce boards that meet these criteria.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition. Because of rapid technological advancements and evolving industry standards, vendors in the selective soldering equipment market need to anticipate changes in technology and introduce new products incorporating new standards and technologies. This decision to comply with rapidly changing technology proves to be a capital-intensive as well as time-consuming process. All these factors require more investment in production processes as vendors have to design and develop products quicker than their competitors to remain competitive in the market.
Key vendors
- Kurtz Ersa
- Pillarhouse
- RPS Automation
- SEHO Systems
- Vitronics Soltec
Other prominent vendors
- ACE Production Technologies
- Blundell Production Equipment
- EBSO Manncorp
- JUKI Automation
- Manncorp
- Nordson Corporation
- SMTnet
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
